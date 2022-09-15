Out of touch

According to reports, the Punjab government, led by CM Pervez Elahi, is considering the purchase of 40 new vehicles at a cost of over Rs300 million for its cabinet members and officials. On the other hand, at the centre, eight SAPMs have been inducted into the federal cabinet, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif, raising its total membership to an eye-watering 70. All this is happening while the state is nearly insolvent, the coffers are empty and the government is beseeching friendly countries as well as the UN for financial support.

The economic crisis has been compounded by the devastating floods, leaving millions without food, shelter and medicine, but the leaders seem to be on a carefree spending and hiring spree. Can they be so insensitive? One is aghast at the behaviour of our debauched leadership and the sham political system imposed on the people in the name of democracy. Such conduct has brought shame to the country and could be the reason for friendly countries’ reluctance to come to our aid.

Erum A Baig

Karachi