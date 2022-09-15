Access gap

This letter refers to the article ‘Distance learning’ (September 14, 2022) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer does a good job of detailing the many benefits of distance learning but, unfortunately, many students across Pakistan do not have the resources to avail themselves of these benefits. In many areas, there is no internet and it is not uncommon to find students who lack mobile and net packages.

Pakistan’s digital gap tends to keep the low-income students who stand the most to gain from distance learning away from this valuable resource. As online learning rapidly becomes the norm across the world, our students risk falling behind. Many of our young people may end up lacking the digital skills needed to compete in today’s global economy.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran