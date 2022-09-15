Access gap

This letter refers to the article ‘Distance learning’ (September 14, 2022) by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer does a good job of detailing the many benefits of distance learning but, unfortunately, many students across Pakistan do not have the resources to avail themselves of these benefits. In many areas, there is no internet and it is not uncommon to find students who lack mobile and net packages.
Pakistan’s digital gap tends to keep the low-income students who stand the most to gain from distance learning away from this valuable resource. As online learning rapidly becomes the norm across the world, our students risk falling behind. Many of our young people may end up lacking the digital skills needed to compete in today’s global economy.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
While the country faces its worst humanitarian crisis ever, Imran Khan is holding back-to-back ‘jalsas’ and...
Pakistan is going through the worst floods in its history, with over 1500 dead and an estimated one third of the...
Recently, there was rainfall on two consecutive days in Karachi. One of the most affected areas was University Road,...
According to reports, the Punjab government, led by CM Pervez Elahi, is considering the purchase of 40 new vehicles at...
The police in Pakistan are frequently accused of incompetence and unprofessionalism, many see them as incapable of...
According to reports, a woman was murdered during a robbery in Islamabad, as people were robbed of cash, cars and...
Comments