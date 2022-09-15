 
close
Thursday September 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Stop the outbreak

September 15, 2022

District Ghotki has not been spared the floods that have destroyed towns and villages across Pakistan. The stagnant flood water has now created an outbreak of several viral diseases throughout the district.

The local administration and hospitals seem to lack the resources needed to deal with the outbreak. They need the support of the provincial and federal governments before things get worse.

Mashooque Ali Lakhan

Ghotki

Comments