Busting crime

When will Pakistan be free from the tyranny of thieves and dacoits? These criminals have seemingly been left free to rob hardworking citizens of their valuables whenever they please, particularly in Karachi, where street crime is running rampant.
The law-enforcement agencies must take measures to crush these outlaws. There should also be an increase in police presence around areas such as ATMs, banks and traffic signals, where citizens are most vulnerable to the robbers.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
