Bad teachers

Education in Balochistan is in shambles due to the apathy of the provincial government in general and the education authorities in particular. The government’s grip on the education sector is very weak and the teachers’ associations are calling the shots. The latter’s demands are accepted by the provincial government on a priority basis despite their unsatisfactory performance as teachers.
Even their annual courses are sometimes left incomplete and consequently the students have to face great inconveniences during the annual board examinations. The government needs to focus on this sensitive sector and take immediate steps to hold poor teachers accountable.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
While the country faces its worst humanitarian crisis ever, Imran Khan is holding back-to-back ‘jalsas’ and...
Pakistan is going through the worst floods in its history, with over 1500 dead and an estimated one third of the...
Recently, there was rainfall on two consecutive days in Karachi. One of the most affected areas was University Road,...
According to reports, the Punjab government, led by CM Pervez Elahi, is considering the purchase of 40 new vehicles at...
The police in Pakistan are frequently accused of incompetence and unprofessionalism, many see them as incapable of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Distance learning’ by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer does a good job of detailing...
Comments