Bad teachers

Education in Balochistan is in shambles due to the apathy of the provincial government in general and the education authorities in particular. The government’s grip on the education sector is very weak and the teachers’ associations are calling the shots. The latter’s demands are accepted by the provincial government on a priority basis despite their unsatisfactory performance as teachers.

Even their annual courses are sometimes left incomplete and consequently the students have to face great inconveniences during the annual board examinations. The government needs to focus on this sensitive sector and take immediate steps to hold poor teachers accountable.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob