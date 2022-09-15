Skills training to labours urged

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has said that China’s decision to relocate parts of its manufacturing sector to cost-effective locations should help Pakistan if the country could chalk out a strategy and train its labour according to the Chinese industry’s needs.
During a think tank session, PCJCCI president Wang Zihai said China was witnessing an economic transformation, following Europe’s model of relocating parts of its manufacturing sector to economically viable places that offer skilled labour at cheap wages.
He pointed out that the export of quality manpower is the main driver in growth of remittances, adding that the country has a 60 percent economically active population that could increase productivity if their services were properly utilised.
