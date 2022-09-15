SECP chief visits PSX

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Aamir Khan and his team visited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday to review facets of capital market development, challenges, current progress, and to revisit overall vision set out for the market, statement said on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the securities brokerage industry, where Karachi based brokers participated physically, while brokers from Islamabad and Lahore joined the session online, PSX told

During the meeting, SECP chief stressed on developing the capital market through a focus on increasing the investor base, and enhanced investments by brokerage industry on expanding their IT infrastructure.

PSX managing director and CEO Farrukh Khan acknowledged and thanked the chair, SECP team, the PSX team along with the trading rights entitlement certificate holders for their commitment to the progress and enhancement of the capital market.

The effort was part of a number of steps taken to grow the capital markets, increase investors, facilitate and encourage larger number of issuers, as well as introduce new products to enhance the capital market experience for all market participants, he stated.