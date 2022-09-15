‘Local medical devices must’

KARACHI: Local manufacturing of medical devices can decrease cost of diagnostic and disease management, create new employment, and help save foreign exchange by reducing imports, a moot has been told.

“A key factor in the local manufacturing of medical devices is to create a successful and mutually beneficial joint venture with international companies,” Javed Ghulam Mohammad, managing director and CEO of Martin Dow Group said speaking to an event ‘Boosting Medical Devices Development in Pakistan’.

The group became gold sponsor for the 19th Pharma Asia, International Exhibition and Conferences, held at Expo Centre, Karachi.

The event was held in partnership with the healthcare and academia industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Ghulam Mohammad shared his overview of the medical diagnostics Market as well as the local manufacturing opportunities.

“Exploring manufacturing opportunities in the diagnostic equipment is not just beneficial for the industry, but for the economy at large,” he said.

Local production of medical devices would help save foreign exchange by reducing imports. Going forward, in the long run, it could even earn foreign exchange by exporting to other developing markets, he added.

“It will also help decrease the cost of diagnostic and disease management, and help in job creation in Pakistan.”