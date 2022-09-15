Lack of empathy

LAHORE: Politicians, businessmen act as deaf and dumb as they neither listen to nor realise the miseries the people are going through these days.

Unified efforts are needed to get through current times, when millions in Pakistan are facing great difficulties on the economic and social fronts. Flood victims are not the only ones that are suffering, there are millions of people with poor access to resources and zero source of income that are crying for support.

No government in the world with a tax to GDP ratio of 9 percent has the capability to support them. In fact, no country in the world can support half of its starving population even with basic food.

We have to arrange food, shelter, employment, and healthcare for our deprived population. It is a herculean task even for most developed economies. The task for the government has become even more difficult as there is no common economic agenda on the political front to move ahead.

Some political forces insist that even loss-making public enterprises must operate under a state umbrella; insisting that efforts must be made to restructure them. They conveniently ignore the fact that several attempts in this regard were made in the past even when these political forces were in power, but billions of rupees spent on this process went down the drain.

In fact, the inefficiencies and losses of these entities have increased over time. Those that favour immediate privatisation lack the political muscle to do so.

The simple reality is that privatisation of loss-making entities would save the country one trillion rupees outside the power sector. Railways must privatise its passenger and freight operations prudently to ensure the private sector would not bear the cost of concessional or free travel. Railway track must remain in the hands of the state.

Power sector is all together a different ball game. Its distribution companies cannot be privatised in one go as it will create chaos all over.

But efforts could be made to eliminate corruption and inefficiency in all companies while handing over one company at a time to private operators. At current tariff, the private sector would be ready to take over.

It would earn handsomely by even lowering the tariff a bit.

But it must be given free hand to cut the power supplies of public or private sector consumers on first default.

Privatization would provide some relief to the state in improving its finances, but the electorate would remain under pressure unless the political forces through unified policies create a congenial environment for investment.

They must agree on sector-based policies that could last at least 10 years. There are a lot of investment opportunities in Pakistan. Our textiles could become a hub for global apparel trade with right policies that ensure a level playing field to all.

We could add over 1,000 garmenting units if regionally competitive power and gas tariff is assured. The state must do its own calculations monitoring tariffs in regional competitive economies instead of depending on what the textile players tell them.

In fact, it should be the state that should warn the textile players of challenges ahead and the developments going on in global textiles. Investment in garmenting would largely address the unemployment problem and reduce gender disparity as women workers are preferred in garmenting units.

Other sunshine industries like pharmaceuticals, light engineering also need hand holding by the political forces and not a single party to encourage investors to commit their resources in Pakistan. They should be eyes and ears of the electorate instead of acting as deaf and dumb to their genuine needs.