Govt to ensure level playing field for exporters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said the government was committed to provide level playing field and reduce cost of doing business for export-oriented sectors, including textiles to boost exports and slash current account deficit.

He expressed these views while addressing a virtual session organised by South Punjab Investment Forum in collaboration with USAID.

“I am glad to inform that textile exports during FY 2021-22 reached historical high level of $19.3 billion despite the fallout of Covid-19 and severe economic challenges,” said the minister.

He said that it was time to promote value-added products, “I assure you that our incentives would only be available to value-added products.”

Qamar highlighted steps taken by the present government which included; supply of energy at competitive tariffs, disbursement of around Rs42 billion from April to June 2022 to mitigate prevailing liquidity issues due to severe economic challenges, duty free import of cotton and reduction of custom duties on import of dyes and chemicals. He added that duty free import of textiles and apparel machinery was also being continued.

He said that the Ministry of Commerce has formulated Textiles and Apparel Policy, 2020-25 which would address matters including value-addition, product diversification, skill development, productivity and ease of doing business etc.

“We need to attract investment in textiles and apparel sector to enhance our manufacturing capacities. I would also like to remind that SMEs across the world are the engine of growth for any country,” the minister remarked, while urging to encourage “Make in Pakistan” products.

He said that in global textiles, Pakistan’s share was less than 2 percent, which needed to be enhanced with practical steps so that the country’s exports could be boosted.