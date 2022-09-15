Stocks end flat in lacklustre trade

Stocks ended almost flat in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors booked profit and opted to not take positions due to lack of triggers, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index closed slightly higher by 10.48 points or 0.02 percent to 42,011.82 points. The highest index of the day remained at 42,084.94 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,913.35 points.

KSE-30 index also increased by 34.07 points or 0.22 percent to close 15,757.50 points. Traded shares increased by 38 million shares to 156.581 million shares from 118.511 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs6.548 billion from Rs3.873 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.931 trillion from Rs6.941 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 128 closed in green, 180 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another range-bound session was witnessed at market due to concerns regarding political noise and continuous hammering of the rupee against the dollar.

“The benchmark index witnessed a volatile session as investors opted to remain sideways,” the brokerage said in a post market note. “Mainboard volumes remained decent although IPPs sector remained in the limelight.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology (+70.5 points), power (+54.4 points), E&P’s (+23.9 points), leather & tanneries (+9.8 points) and textile (+8.2 points).

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities, said the benchmark index commenced the day on a positive note but selling pressure gripped the market sentiments in the absence of any positive trigger.

Teck, power, fertilizer, E&P and food sector stocks contributed positively to the index where TRG, HUBC, EFERT, OGDC & SRVI added 145 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, UBL, HBL and MEBL shaded 76 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sanofi-Aventis, which rose by Rs36.62 to Rs1,164.99 per share, followed by Premium Tex., which increased by Rs34.39 to Rs824.90 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs87 to Rs1,079 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, which decreased by Rs60 to Rs5,700 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks slightly closed higher led by selected scrips across the board on investor expectations from FATF for exit from grey list next month and likely IMF support for emergency aid for food shocks.

However, early session pressure remained on a slump in global equities and the falling rupee.

TRG Pak Ltd remained the volume leader with 16.741 million shares that increased by Rs5.41 to Rs102.25 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 14.840 million shares that closed lower by 5 paisas to Rs3.16 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hub Power Co., Cnergyico PK, Hascol Petrol, WorldCall Telecom, Kot Addu Power, TPL Properties, Pak Refinery and Ghani Glo Hol.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 53.810 million shares from 22.224 million shares.