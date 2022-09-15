FPCCI calls SBP bluff on raw material imports

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday categorically refuted the claims and assertions made by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) that there were no restrictions in place on import of raw materials.

FPCCI Acting President Suleman Chawla said that import payments were not being cleared swiftly by the SBP, which was resulting in disruptions in industrial production; unbearable demurrages and container charges; loss-making delays in fulfillment of export orders; inflationary pressures in the domestic markets and discouraging investor sentiments.

In a statement, Chawla explained that due to the unavailability of foreign exchange, continuous rupee depreciation, speculative trading and delays by SBP, manufacturers and commercial importers were in a fix, and exports have started to decline.

“The country will suffer due to the dwindling exports, increasing trade deficit and yawning current account deficit (CAD),” he added.

Chawla maintained that SBP has failed in exercising its constitutional duties of effectively regulating the commercial banks through various policy tools at its disposal; and that “commercial banks are making windfall profits through speculative trading of dollars”.

The acting president said that the FPCCI has time and again reminded the central bank, in no uncertain terms, of their responsibilities to control commercial banks, but such reminders were always unfruitful.

Chawla said that the greenback was trading at a premium of Rs8-10 in the open market, which was a glaring testimony of the fact that the importers were not able to source dollars that they needed to fulfill import contracts and related commercial transactional procedures from the banking channels.

Holding this situation in the market responsible for the issues faced by the importers, he said, “It will only aggravate the situation and promote the informal open market.”

The FPCCI official pointed out that there were still difficulties in opening letters of credit with commercial banks under chapter 84 and 85 of the custom tariff, despite the SBP’s claim of issuing a circular to the commercial banks in this regard.

He said this reflected badly on the SBP’s ability to implement its regulatory role. However, he emphasised that the central bank has all the means and policy tools to implement its decisions and circulars.

FPCCI Vice President MA Jabbar highlighted that despite taking responsibility of its failure, SBP has resorted to blaming the industrialists and their representatives, “who are already under unprecedented strains due to the various other factors in addition to the dearth of dollars in the banking channel”.

Jabbar added that FPCCI saw SBP’s conduct as detrimental to industrial growth, as it showed an utter lack of responsibility. He considered the central bank as too insensitive to people’s sufferings due to depleting employment opportunities in the midst of debilitating inflation.