Losing streak continues, rupee slides 1.02pc against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost more ground on Wednesday, depreciating 1.02 percent to stand at 234.32 against the dollar with persistent pressure on account of import demands and holding of dollars by exporters.

The local unit has been on a losing streak since September 2. Rupee fell 2.40 against dollar in the interbank on the back of persistent import payment pressure as well as holding of proceeds by exporters, analysts said. During the session on Wednesday, dollar closed at Rs.234.92 in the interbank market against Rs231.92 in the last session.

In last nine consecutive trading sessions, rupee has fallen by a total 6.91 percent or Rs15.72 against the dollar.

In the open market, dollar closed even higher against the rupee and settled at Rs239 against the closing level of Rs238 of the previous session.

After regaining some strength after July 29 2022, the domestic unit started losing its value against the dollar on August 16, 2022. The release of the International Monetary Fund’s tranche of $1.17 billion at the end of the last month supported the rupee in one session when it gained some strength; however, the month of September saw the currency showing continuous weakness against greenback.

“Continuous deprecation is largely due to the proceeds exporters are holding back and are not releasing in the market,” Tahir Abbasi, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited said.

Import payment pressure was there, but the major impact was coming from the holding of export proceeds by the exporters, he said, also attributing the decline in rupee value to market uncertainty.

Abbasi said that despite the release of the IMF tranche, inflows from multilateral institutions were not coming in. “There are certain conditions from the institutions like World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for these inflows, which have created uncertainty in the market,” he added.

He pointed out that spread between the dollar rate in the interbank and open market is also pushing the dollar up against the rupee.

Pakistani rupee is also under stress after floods as the ruined agriculture sector has pushed the country to import cotton for domestic needs, which has been estimated to the tune of $1.5 to $2 billion. In addition, the country was also importing onions and tomatoes from the western neighbours, Iran and Afghanistan, which put added burden on the foreign exchange reserves of the country. Although, friendly countries and global institutions committed to help Pakistan to deal with the calamity, these commitments were yet to be translated into cash proceeds. Market players believe that once those promised cash proceeds enter the Pakistani market, rupee would gain some of its lost value against greenback.