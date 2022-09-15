Foreign funding case: Shaukat Yousafzai submits reply to FIA

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet member and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Ali Yousafzai submitted his reply to a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday.
He was given a questionnaire when he appeared before the FIA team in the prohibited funding case of the PTI. He said there was nothing wrong with the accounts and he and other PTI leaders respected the institutions and would appear whenever they were called.
Before Shaukat, former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser and former governor Shah Farman were called by the FIA KP in connection with the prohibited funding case. A number of PTI leaders had been summoned by the FIA in the case to clarify their position and provide details of their accounts.
