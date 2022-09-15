Recovery of MQM members’ bodies: Extrajudicial killings must cease, says HRCP

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is alarmed by the discovery of three bodies of the MQM-P’s workers, found in different parts of Sindh over the last two days, a statement issued by the rights body said on Wednesday.

Allegedly, all three were forcibly disappeared more than five years ago. “The failure of the state to protect their right to life and to due process must be strongly condemned. Any disappearances and extrajudicial killings anywhere in Pakistan must cease immediately and the perpetrators be brought to book,” the statement said.