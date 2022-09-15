Won’t comment on Army Chief’s extension until new polls: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday, while urging the political parties to gather under one roof, said good news will soon come, and also stressed upon political understanding.

In an interview to a private channel, the president said the elections are now a few months away and there should be a discussion between the politicians regarding the elections. “I will not give an opinion on postponing the appointment of the Army Chief until after the new election,” he said. He said, “the rupee continues to lose value and the country’s exports are also declining, adding that the country’s economic crisis needs to be addressed as the World Bank has also revealed the possibility of Pakistan’s default, while the IMF’s installment has temporarily put off this possibility.”

Dr Alvi went on to say all political leaders have been talking about early elections. “My doors are open for mutual discussion,” he added. He further said that the matter should be dealt on the basis of give-and-take, adding that whichever party wins after the election, it should come with a mandate. He further said the political leadership in the current government also agreed on the new elections, adding that the political leadership outside the government also wants early elections. He added that it is better that a representative government should be elected by the people even, if the current coalition is successful in the elections. Alvi said that he could mediate with the stakeholders as per the Constitution. He also said that he is afraid that if the economic crisis continue then the people will come to the streets. A crippled economy, he said will also affect the country’s defence. President Alvi said that to address the issue of floods, money is needed. “The thing is, if we don’t come together, history will hold us responsible,” he added.

The president said that he is in touch with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While saying that there is a positive discussion with the prime minister on the country‘s affairs, Alvi said that he is very confident that all the stakeholders are making efforts somewhere, adding that the whole nation is waiting for at least some agreement to be reached between the government and opposition. He said that the real task is for the government and the opposition is to settle things, as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has offered the government to hold talks. Alvi said that there has been some improvement and his efforts are ongoing in this regard, adding that he could not reveal much. The president said “communication with the Army has improved during the last one and a half months, and due to social media distances increased, fake news on social media should be curbed,” Alvi said. Regarding the question on COAS’s extension, the president said that he will not give his opinion on postponing the appointment of the new army chief until the new election, adding that decision-makers should solve this matter on the table. “My job is to try to negotiate, and we will be out of this political crisis soon,” he added.