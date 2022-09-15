PTI leaders castigate Shehbaz, Javed Latif statements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said that despite approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche arrival, rupee is sliding and there is no dollar liquidity in the market.

He was commenting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on economy. Tarin took to his Twitter account to say, “Mr PM, today you told the world that you inherited an economy from [the] PTI close to default. Let me remind you that credit default swap for Pakistan was only 4 per cent in March, and now it is 50pc.

“All the economic indicators [in the PTI government] were the best in 17 years. CPI/SPI we were 12.2/18pc vs. 27.3/42.5pc now.” “We were told economy will stabilise, rupee will strengthen after approval of the IMF tranche. But, the rupee is sliding, there is no $ [dollar] liquidity in the market and international analysts are fearing a possible default. Will someone in your govt explain to the market/us what is going on,” he wrote.

Separately, PTI senior leader and former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said allegations had been levelled against the most popular leader regarding blasphemy. “The PTI believes that religious hatred should not be spread against anyone in any way. Today the PMLN is spreading religious hatred by using state resources and trying to create riots in the country,” he told a news conference here. He was flanked by Iftikhar Durrani and Noorul Haq Qadri.

He alleged that the ‘imported rulers’ were spreading heinous propaganda against the most popular leader of the country. Asad Qaiser said that for the first time in history, Imran Khan talked about Islamophobia in the United Nations. Through his efforts, the world day against Islamophobia was announced, which is a great effort, the NA former speaker said.

He explained that the PTI government started teaching the Quran to students up to matriculation in all schools, and included chapters on the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH in the curriculum. A resolution was passed in the National Assembly that when the name of the Holy Prophet PBUH is mentioned, it is necessary to use Khatimun-Nabiyyin with it.

Asad Qaiser said that a person like Javed Latif was spreading religious hatred to achieve his political goals, which was condemnable. He said the PTI had become the largest party in the country; this party is a symbol of the unity of the country, because it represents Punjabis, Pakhtuns, Balochs, Mohajirs, and all nationalities.

Senior PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani said that the ‘imported government’ had committed a crime by using the Pakistan Television (PTV). He said Javed Latif’s press conference, based on religious hatred, was shown live on PTV, which was serious violation of the National Action Plan.