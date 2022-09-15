Fresh applications for HEC executive director’s post to be invited

KARACHI: Quashing the applications and interview process for the Executive Director’s post initiated during the tenure of former Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, a decision was taken on Wednesday to invite fresh applications for the same crucial post in a meeting headed by incumbent HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

This is the fourth time this important post will be advertised during the last three and a half years. During the first meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the strategic plan prepared by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and Akram Sheikh was brought under consideration, the important points of which are the appointment of professor of practice for professional training of students in the universities, ensuring quality of education, increasing the capacity of HEC and establishing technology parks, while a budget worth Rs66.025 billion was also approved.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed took the members of the commission into confidence on the action related to the ISRA University, Hyderabad, saying that they were given time till September 23, after which the Sindh government will be requested to form a foundation and appoint an administrator for it.

The meeting was attended by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Akram Sheikh, Ahmad Farooq Bazai, Fidel Bari, Arif Nazir, Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Gen (retd) Asif Mumtaz Sukhira, Bhawani Shankar, Hassan Leghari, Shaista Sohail, Gen (retd) Muhammad Asghar, Dr Javed Iqbal and others.

The meeting was informed that the term of nine members is about to be completed and it was decided that the names of those who have completed one term will be sent to the chairman again, while those who have completed two terms, will not be able to become members.