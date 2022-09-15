Rawalpindi: The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing ‘flour crisis’ because a 15-kilogram flour (atta) bag is being sold at Rs1,800 against Rs1,350 in retail shops on Wednesday.

Millers have increased flour price because Punjab government has fixed the price of 40-kilogram wheat at Rs3,000. Several millers are purchasing 40-kilogram wheat from open market at Rs3,500. District Food Department (DFD) Official spokesman Muhammad Ali told ‘The News’ that millers were purchasing expensive wheat from open market therefore they have increased flour price. While, the government is still providing subsidised wheat quota at Rs1,765 per 40-kilogram. The subsidised flour bag of 10-kilogram is being sold at Rs440, he claimed.

It is worth mentioning here that only 10 per cent mills are taking subsidised quota to sell a 10-kilogram flour bag at Rs440 while other 90 per cent mills are purchasing wheat from open market. Three kinds of flour bags are available in open market, one 10-kilogram (flour of subsidised prices) is being sold at Rs440, but not able to consume. The second kind of flour of 15-kilogram at Rs1,800 a little better and the price of third kind of flour bag is Rs2,000. The ‘Chakki’ owners are selling one kilogram flour at Rs100.

The mill owners said that the government is revising electricity prices, POL prices, and increasing packing material prices on a regular basis.