PMC president told to discuss MDCAT with VCs

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel paid a surprise visit to the Pakistan Medical Commission head office here on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction with the working of the regulator for medical education and practice.

He inspected all departments of the PMC and met employees. He also went to the reception area and reviewed the facilities provided to the doctors and general public. He gave few directions to ensure improvement in public facilities. He met with the visitors and doctors present in the premises of PMC and asked for their satisfaction. on the performance of PMC.

The minister had a meeting with PMC President Prof Dr Noshad A. Shaikh and Vice President Dr Khurshid Ahmad and discussed the MDCAT examination with them. He said all provinces will hold its MDCAT exam on one day throughout the country. The minister also directed the PMC president to hold a meeting in this regard with VCs of all public sector universities of all provinces and provincial health secretaries for administrative arrangements Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Punjab and GB.