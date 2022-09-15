Changing weather brings visitors to recreational spots

Islamabad :The rush of visitors at recreational spots including parks and walking trails is increasing day by day due to changing weather conditions that are likely to break the heat spell in the coming days.

According to the details, the parks of the city like Fatima Jinnah Park, Lake View Park and Rawal Dam Promenade are receiving a large number of visitors for last few days. It seems that the relevant authorities have also made somewhat better arrangements for the visitors.

The walking trails where visitors would often come sometime before sunset to avoid heat wave in the summer season now starts receiving hikers and trekkers from the day time. Younis Khaqwani, a visitor at Fatima Jinnah Park, said “The parking area at this park often gets packed on Sunday but it was really amazing to see that when I came here to walk during day time it was really difficult to find a place to park my car.” “Now the people have started coming during the day time as the heat wave is losing its intensity and weather conditions are changing with each passing day,” he said.

Fatima Jinnah Park, Lake View Park and other recreational spots are perfect destinations also for families as there is so much fun for children. They can enjoy different slides and ride made especially for children. Picnic areas and park benches provide a relaxing place to the parents to watch their kids playing in the green lawns. Sajida Yameen, a visitor at Lake View Park, said “When summer season ends and weather turns pleasant the recreational spots become centre of activities in the city.