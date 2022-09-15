Dengue outbreak getting out of control

Rawalpindi:The dengue fever spread has started haunting population in this region of the country with much intensity and the number of patients being confirmed positive from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a tremendous increase hinting that the situation is getting out of control.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 193 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of patients reported in a day from this region of the country this year.

The total number of dengue fever patients so far confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district has got to 1,871 on Wednesday morning while as many as five patients belonging to the twin cities have already lost their lives due to the infection. It is alarming that as many as 128 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 871 of which four patients have died of the infection. Of 871 patients, 553 have been reported from rural areas while 318 from urban areas of the federal capital.

The worst hit areas include Tarlai with 168 cases, Sohan with 140 cases, Sihala with 81 cases, Koral with 34 cases and Rawat with 28 cases while 38 cases have so far been reported from Tarnol. From Rawalpindi district, another 65 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking tally to 1,000 on Wednesday morning of which one patient has died of the infection. The burden of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital is on a continuous rise.