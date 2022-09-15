 
Thursday September 15, 2022
National

Train bogie catches fire

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2022

LAHORE: A train bogie caught fire in the Mughalpura area Wednesday. Reportedly, the bogie had been parked near motorcycle market, Mughalpura flyover for repair and

maintenance purpose when it suddenly caught fire.

