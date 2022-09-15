PFA fines two superstores for adulteration

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed hefty fines on two famous superstores during its ongoing anti-adulteration drive in the provincial metropolis.
The Punjab Food Authority Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said PFA has been carrying out operations on the special directions of Secretary Food Nadir Chattha. He said the authority took action against superstores for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said Punjab Food Authority has raided a store on Multan Road and imposed a fine over proven contamination in red chilli and turmeric powder, poor storage system and for selling untraceable food articles.
