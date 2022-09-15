Chinese envoy sends seven trucks of relief goods for flood victims

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren sent seven trucks of relief goods worth millions of rupees to DG Khan for 4,000 flood victims from a Manga Mandi textile mill on Multan Road on Wednesday. These goods were sent under the banner of Panda Industries Association, an organisation of Chinese investors in Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony of dispatching relief materials, Chinese Consul General said that seven trucks will be handed over to Commissioner DG Khan tomorrow. The Chinese government has also given assistance of Rs13.20 billion to the Pakistan government and it will increase the aid further and assistance will continue until the complete recovery of the flood victims. Qamar Khan, Patron Chief of Panda Industries Association, said that the first batch of goods sent to the flood victims included mosquito nets, ready-to-eat items, mineral water, clothes, tents and medicines.
PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet member and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shaukat Ali Yousafzai submitted his...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is alarmed by the discovery of three bodies of the MQM-P’s workers,...
LAHORE: PIA has announced immediate reduction in fare for flights to China. On the instructions of Minister for...
LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani visited Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus,...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the army soldiers for embracing martyrdom while...
PESHAWAR: Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued on Durand Line on Wednesday after Tuesday’s clash...
Comments