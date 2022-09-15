Chinese envoy sends seven trucks of relief goods for flood victims

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren sent seven trucks of relief goods worth millions of rupees to DG Khan for 4,000 flood victims from a Manga Mandi textile mill on Multan Road on Wednesday. These goods were sent under the banner of Panda Industries Association, an organisation of Chinese investors in Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony of dispatching relief materials, Chinese Consul General said that seven trucks will be handed over to Commissioner DG Khan tomorrow. The Chinese government has also given assistance of Rs13.20 billion to the Pakistan government and it will increase the aid further and assistance will continue until the complete recovery of the flood victims. Qamar Khan, Patron Chief of Panda Industries Association, said that the first batch of goods sent to the flood victims included mosquito nets, ready-to-eat items, mineral water, clothes, tents and medicines.