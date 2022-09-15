Factory worker injured in boiler blast

LAHORE: A worker died and three others injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical manufacturing factory near Saggian Bridge. The victims were at work when the boiler exploded. As a result, the roof of the factory caved in. Around four victims were trapped under the debris. The rescuers removed the debris and shifted the injured to Mian Munshi Hospital. The victim Yousaf Allah Ditta could not survive and succumbed to injuries. The injured were identified as Hakim Yousaf, 25, Ijaz Ghaffar, 22 and Allah Rakha, 55.