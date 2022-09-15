Factory worker injured in boiler blast

LAHORE: A worker died and three others injured after a boiler exploded in a chemical manufacturing factory near Saggian Bridge. The victims were at work when the boiler exploded. As a result, the roof of the factory caved in. Around four victims were trapped under the debris. The rescuers removed the debris and shifted the injured to Mian Munshi Hospital. The victim Yousaf Allah Ditta could not survive and succumbed to injuries. The injured were identified as Hakim Yousaf, 25, Ijaz Ghaffar, 22 and Allah Rakha, 55.
PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet member and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shaukat Ali Yousafzai submitted his...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is alarmed by the discovery of three bodies of the MQM-P’s workers,...
LAHORE: PIA has announced immediate reduction in fare for flights to China. On the instructions of Minister for...
LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani visited Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus,...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the army soldiers for embracing martyrdom while...
PESHAWAR: Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued on Durand Line on Wednesday after Tuesday’s clash...
Comments