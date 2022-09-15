Man arrested for hurling threats at traffic warden after being ticketed

LAHORE: Shafiqabad police have arrested a suspect who had hurled threats on a traffic warden for issuing him a fine ticket on Wednesday.
The arrested suspect was identified as Ahmad Imran. A traffic warden had issued him a challan and the suspect was annoyed at it. He went home and hurled threats through a phone call. Police on a complaint registered a case and also arrested the suspect.
ROBBERS ARRESTED: Naulakha Police arrested two suspected robbers on Wednesday. The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Ali Raza. Police recovered 10 bikes, spare parts and illegal weapons from them. The suspects would use a master-key to unlock the bikes. The suspect Abdul Rehman would turn the bike into spare parts and Ali Raza dealt in sale-purchase.
INJURED: A retired officer was injured in an incident of firing by the unidentified suspected motorcyclists in Defence B. The victim identified as Farooq Ali, a retired officer, was returning after dropping his children at school. On way back, two unidentified suspected motorcyclists intercepted him and after exchange of hot words, shot at him. He received injuries and was shifted to hospital. A case was registered.
