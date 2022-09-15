Swat blast death toll rises to 8

MINGORA: The death toll from the Swat car bomb blast reached eight as three more bodies were recovered from the site of the explosion on Tuesday.

Five persons, including a member of the peace committee, Idrees Khan, and two cops were martyred in the explosion in Bandai village of Swat district. The cops were stated to be the guards of Idrees Khan.

The Counter-Terror Department (CTD) registered a case against unidentified terrorists for carrying out the deadly blast. Station House officer (SHO), Kanju Police Station, Ayaz Khan, confirmed that three bodies were recovered in the morning.

The explosion was carried out through an improvised explosive device and was fixed to the car of the peace committee member Idrees Khan while he was on his way to Bara Bandai. Meanwhile, the martyred peace committee member, cops and other victims were laid to rest in their respective areas. A large number of people attended the funeral prayers. According to the press website of Taliban, TTP has claimed responsibility for the blast.