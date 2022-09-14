 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Top Story

Fawad alleges bar councils going to get plots today

By News Desk
September 14, 2022
Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. —File Photo
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that bar councils are going to get plots on Wednesday (today).

In a private TV channel interview, Fawad said that first the PMLN promoted the anti-establishment narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, but when they had to change it, they did it.

He added that now again for their convenience, they [PMLN] wanted to change that narrative. “Now they have said that they want to build an anti-judiciary narrative. The chief justice delivered a speech yesterday [Monday] that has been reported today [Tuesday]. “You read that where he has explained that how in Punjab case bar association . . . now the bar councils are going to get plots tomorrow [Wednesday],” the PTI leader added.

