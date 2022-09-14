Fawad alleges bar councils going to get plots today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that bar councils are going to get plots on Wednesday (today).
In a private TV channel interview, Fawad said that first the PMLN promoted the anti-establishment narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, but when they had to change it, they did it.
He added that now again for their convenience, they [PMLN] wanted to change that narrative. “Now they have said that they want to build an anti-judiciary narrative. The chief justice delivered a speech yesterday [Monday] that has been reported today [Tuesday]. “You read that where he has explained that how in Punjab case bar association . . . now the bar councils are going to get plots tomorrow [Wednesday],” the PTI leader added.
LAHORE: Power consumers claim being a victim of double whammy of upward revision in tariff and elimination of lower...
OTTAWA: Two people were killed and three injured in firing incidents in two cities of Canada on Tuesday. One Pakistani...
KABUL: Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned the UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work...
PESHAWAR: Tension arose on Tuesday after threats were given to the vice-chancellor by former federal minister Ali Amin...
RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested a man who claimed to have travelled to the Muslim holy city of Makkah to...
Defence sources say General Bajwa intends to retire at the end of November
Comments