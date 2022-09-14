Rehabilitation of drug addicts: District admin to launch second phase of drive

PESHAWAR: After the successful completion of the pilot project of rehabilitation of drug addicts, the district administration on Tuesday decided to launch the second phase of the drive from September 16.
The decision was taken in a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud in the chair. Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehtishamul Haq, District Officer Social Welfare Noor Muhammad Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Political Gul Rehman Marwat, Rehabilitation Officer Jawad Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.
It was decided to shift and treat 600 drug addicts roaming in Peshawar and increase the number of rehabilitation centres from five to six and enhance duration of rehabilitation from three to four months.
Riaz Mehsud said that the services of Agha Khan and Shaukat Khanum Laboratories were hired to carry out the screening and dope tests of drug addicts. He said that a prominent Psychiatric of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been hired for counseling of drug addicts, adding all the necessary arrangements in the rehabilitation centres had been finalised.
Lahore: Edhi Foundation Lahore buried four unclaimed bodies on Tuesday. Two bodies were recovered from Bhati Gate and...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the British...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
PESHAWAR: The shortage of doctors in government hospitals echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday as the...
PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the Army Chief’s appointment should be made on seniority...
Comments