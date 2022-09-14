Gilani visits British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the British High Commissioner Christian Turner Tuesday and expressed grief over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. He was received by the high commissioner. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed his condolences to the Royal family and British government on the death of the Queen in the condolence book.

He wrote “I am deeply saddened by the demise of her majesty. Her devotion and loyal service to her people for over 70 years and particularly the Commonwealth was a symbol of constancy and grace in today’s troubled times that sets a shiny example for future leaders. I fondly recall her charming manner and gracious generosity at Perth forever in our thoughts , may she rest in eternal peace.” He further recorded his sentiments by saying that “Our family sends love, regards and strength to King Charles and the House of Windsor in this troubled time.”