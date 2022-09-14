After rescue, relief work, AKF set to launch rehab, reconstruction activities

PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has planned to launch rehabilitation and reconstruction activities to enable the affectees of the natural disaster to return to normal life.

The survey phase has begun to collect information about the damages caused by floods. Details of the damaged houses, schools, mosques, and other infrastructures would be collected and shared with donors to launch reconstruction, said provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas while talking to media persons here on Tuesday.

He said that the foundation has so far carried out rescue and relief activities worth Rs650 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the relief operation was still in progress. Around 7000 trained volunteers of the foundation were taking active part in the rescue and relief activities, he said, adding, the volunteers have rescued some 6085 persons.

He informed that the floods had badly affected some 17 districts of the province, including Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Nowshera, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohistan and others. The foundation had planned for the rescues and relief operation months before the onset of the disaster in view of the threat alerts issued by the departments’ concerned.

Necessary equipment and training had been provided to the volunteers and district level management of the foundation in the districts where floods had been forecasted, he added. Sharing details of the support given to the flood victims, Khalid Waqas said that 2,4021 ration packages, 96,720 boxes of cooked food, 983 tarpaulins, 1,098 tents, 1,514 packages of non-food items, 350 mosquito nets, 747 blankets, and 20,1375 pairs garments have been distributed so far. He also stated that 2388 flood victims have received monetary assistance to address their needs. Similarly, safe drinking water has been distributed among 1,721,650 flood victims.