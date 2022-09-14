Clerics to protest new transgender law

ISLAMABAD: An alliance of religious leaders from Punjab on Tuesday announced starting a protest movement against amendments made to the Transgender Act 2018, and termed the law against Qur’an and Sunnah.

Addressing a press conference here, President of Ittehadul Ulema Punjab Maulana Amir Usman condemned the amendments and welcomed the amendments proposed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad. He said the passage of the act was part of the western agenda to promote homosexuality and vulgarity in the country. He said the agenda was also aimed at playing havoc with the family and social system in a Muslim society.

He said Islam provided complete protection to rights of eunuchs, but the transgender law of 2018 was totally against Islamic injunctions. He said they would organize a seminar in the federal capital and would move forward their protest movement. He pointed out that since the passage of the transgender act, around 28,000 eunuchs had applied for change of sex of their own free will without going through any medical board as provided by the controversial law.