Sanjrani proposes placing flood crisis in IPU agenda

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has proposed to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to include Pakistan’s recent crisis situation arising out of the devastating floods as an emergency agenda item in the upcoming plenary of the IPU, to be held in Kigali, Rwanda next month.

The chairman Senate wrote a letter to the President of IPU on September 12, saying that Pakistan greatly values the role of IPU as a conduit of multilateral parliamentary interactions, and therefore, it is high time to come forward and help Pakistan with relief assistance further coming up with a mechanism to compensate the lowest contributors to climate change who are currently facing its brunt.

Sanjrani emphasised that IPU, being the largest organisation, should play its role. The IPU President had agreed to the proposal and also promised to include Pakistan’s recent situation as an emergency item in the Kigali plenary.

He also drew IPU President’s attention to the recent floods which have caused human suffering and loss of 1400 lives, left one-third of the country under water, destroyed 1.2 million houses, and affected 33 million people, costing Pakistan over $10 billion losses. “The human suffering is obvious and unparalleled.

Climate change is now reversing the process of human development by several decades, as two hundred million people are among the world’s most vulnerable victims of the growing consequences of climate change.”

The Senate chairman said the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation cannot be overlooked with particular reference to the role played by the regional and international inter-parliamentary groups in the areas of security, stability and sustainable development.