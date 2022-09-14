Ali Wazir gets bail in fourth sedition case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted on Tuesday post-arrest bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a fourth case lodged against him in Karachi over alleged sedition.

Wazir, who has been behind bars since his arrest on December 31, 2020, faces charges of delivering incendiary speeches, inciting the public against the state institutions and sedition. Four identical cases were registered against him and other party leaders at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations.

On Tuesday, the ATC-XII judge, conducted trial in the central jail, pronounced his verdict on the lawmaker’s bail application after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution. He directed the applicant to submit a surety of Rs100,000 to secure his release.

The MNA from South Waziristan has already been granted bail in three cases. His lawyer Abdul Qadir Khan told The News that his client’s release order could not be issued on Tuesday as he was yet to furnish sureties in all the cases.

The present case pertains to Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others’ speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in a flat within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station in 2018. The cases have been registered against him under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.