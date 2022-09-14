Better late than never

LAHORE: Admitting to his fault, an Oman-based Pakistani has admitted to have been influenced by cyber propaganda against the state institutions.
Faisal Mehmood expressed his regret on social media, saying he fell victim to cyber propaganda against the state institutions and utter nasty things against them on social media in a rat race.
This change of heart occurred when his family in Sialkot intervened and exhorted him not to pay heed to the propaganda. Faisal advised Pakistanis to beware of propaganda, and verify facts before sharing baseless news.
