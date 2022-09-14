Imran summons Khattak, Gandapur on Gomal University issue

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday summoned Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the evolving situation at the Gomal University. PTI sources said both the leaders met Imran at Banigala and apprised him of the party’s organizational matters besides Gandapur’s reported bid to force the Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad to quit and his threatening WhatsApp message to him.