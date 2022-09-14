Fawad slams Shehbaz for expanding cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for adding eight more members to his cabinet while people are faced with a quagmire of inflation.

In a statement issued here, he noted that people were drowning in the quagmire of inflation and the “imported government” was increasing the army of cabinet members. “Eight new non-important members have been added unnecessarily to the cabinet and this is an expression of the priorities of the Shehbaz Sharif government,” he regretted.

The back of the country’s economy, he claimed, had been broken and the middle class was shedding tears on monthly expenses while, at the same time, the “imported government” was playing flute-like Nero.