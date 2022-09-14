Fawad slams Shehbaz for expanding cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for adding eight more members to his cabinet while people are faced with a quagmire of inflation.
In a statement issued here, he noted that people were drowning in the quagmire of inflation and the “imported government” was increasing the army of cabinet members. “Eight new non-important members have been added unnecessarily to the cabinet and this is an expression of the priorities of the Shehbaz Sharif government,” he regretted.
The back of the country’s economy, he claimed, had been broken and the middle class was shedding tears on monthly expenses while, at the same time, the “imported government” was playing flute-like Nero.
Lahore: Edhi Foundation Lahore buried four unclaimed bodies on Tuesday. Two bodies were recovered from Bhati Gate and...
PESHAWAR: After the successful completion of the pilot project of rehabilitation of drug addicts, the district...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the British...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
PESHAWAR: The shortage of doctors in government hospitals echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday as the...
PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has...
Comments