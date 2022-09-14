16 criminals held Drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have rounded up 16 criminals and recovered cash, gambling tools, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested eight gamblers and recovered gambling money and gambling tools recovered from their possession.

Khanna police arrested an accused and recovered 30-bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, Koral police team arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Lohi Bher Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1,440 gram heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Industrial Area police arrested an accused and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams busted four proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.