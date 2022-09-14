Climate resilience funds ‘repurposed’ into relief for affected people

Islamabad : The climate resilience funds worth $150 million have been ‘repurposed’ to provide immediate relief to the flood-hit people in the country.

According to the details, Pakistan would head the bloc of developing countries in negotiations at the November COP27 climate change conference in Egypt where issue of climate financing would be discussed thoroughly after devastating floods in Pakistan.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has called not only for immediate aid but for compensation by rich countries for the damage caused by their greenhouse gas emissions.

As the question of compensation is politicised, it stalls other areas of climate change action that urgently needs progress, such as securing more immediate funding for people affected by climate-fuelled natural disas­ters. But at present, climate finance is not flowing at anywhere near the levels needed. It is pertinent to mention here that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said Pakistan is facing ‘a monsoon on steroids’ and urged the world to come to aid as he launched a $160 million appeal to help the tens of millions affected in the disaster.

A government official has said that most of the world’s biggest economies, and biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, have yet to fulfil the pledges they made at Glasgow last November to strengthen their targets on emissions cuts.

“Work to turn the pledges of climate finance from rich countries into projects on the ground helping poor countries has also been slow. Pakistan is now using climate resilience funds for relief because the rehabilitation of flood affected people is the top most priority of the government,” he said. He said “We hope that the rich nations will respond positively in the climate summit to be held in Egypt this year and extend financial support to developing countries that are being hit by the climate change.”