Fraudster gang led by police official busted

Islamabad : The police have unearthed a gang of fraudsters led by a police official stationed at Police Line Headquarters involved in running a rent-a-car and car dealing business.

One, Aon Abbas lodged a complaint with the Bani Gala police station saying that a gang of cheaters started running a joint business of car dealing at Ramzan Market, Bani Gala, said in a written complaint.

The gang sold out dozens of cars of different locals including his colleagues and earned millions of rupees by using illegal ways and left away after locking down his showroom. The police have taken up the case and initiated efforts to hunt the suspects down involved in the criminal activities.

The Ramana police of Islamabad Capital police apprehended three members of a fraudulent gang, involved in a series of frauds and recovered Rs1.6 million cash from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

According to the details, Islamabad capital police had categorically crackdown on criminal elements involved in illegal activities in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

Following the special directives of DIG (Ops), Ramana police under the supervision of SP (Saddar) used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a fraudulent gang, involved in looting people. Police team also recovered Rs1.6 million from their possession.

During the ceremony, SP (Saddar) handed over the recovered money to the owner who appreciated the efforts of the police teams and thanked the Islamabad Capital Police. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.