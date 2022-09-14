Briefing on cleanliness of city

Rawalpindi : While giving a briefing to Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz has said that digital monitoring system of containers has been developed regarding the cleanliness of the city, says a press release.

Helpline number 1139, mechanism and social media provide a platform for citizens to register cleanliness complaints and we are engaged in ensuring immediate resolution of these complaints, more than 3,000 workers are ensuring the cleanliness of the city in three shifts. On a daily basis, more than 800 tons of garbage is being removed from the city and destroyed.

Cleaning is our first priority, monitoring system should be tightened to ensure cleanliness, garbage should be cleaned on daily basis, cleaning should be improved by mechanical sweeping, he said that all machinery, vehicles should be activated.

Any faults should be removed immediately Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi and MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz said that like waste disposal, there should be a waste generation plan to know how much garbage is being collected in the city and how much is being destroyed. He said that innovation should be brought in the cleaning of Murree, using recycling and waste-to-energy to use useful items from garbage. Through branding, the quality of workers’ uniforms should be improved so that they feel proud to wear them, they should be provided with high-quality jackets in winter.