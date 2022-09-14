Dengue claims another life in ICT

Islamabad : Dengue fever has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far caused due to the infection to five in this region of the country including four deaths from ICT and one from Rawalpindi district while another 131 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities in the last 24 hours making the situation more alarming.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the fourth death from the federal capital has been reported from Tarlai. Another 75 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours including 54 patients from rural areas and 21 from urban areas of the federal capital taking tally to 743.

Of 743 confirmed dengue fever patients so far registered from ICT, 478 have been reported from rural areas and 265 from urban area in Islamabad. Of four deaths caused by dengue fever in ICT, three were reported from rural areas and one from urban area in the federal capital. It is important that in the last four days, the infection has claimed three lives from Islamabad including two from Tarlai and one from Rawat.

Meanwhile, another 61 individuals were tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 935 of which one patient had died of dengue fever, from Tench Bhatta area in Rawalpindi.

The most alarming is the fact that the burden of dengue fever patients at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital is continuously on the rise as the number of admitted patients at the three teaching hospitals has crossed the figure of 200 in the last 24 hours.

Of 205 patients undergoing treatment at HFH, BBH and DHQ Hospital on Tuesday morning, 122 have already been tested positive for dengue fever. Two of the admitted patients, one at HFH and the other at BBH were in critical condition on Tuesday.