HEC's performance to be improved: chairman

Islamabad: Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has reiterated his commitment to take stringent measures for improving the performance of HEC while taking all stakeholders on board.

In his message on the eve of 20 years completion of HEC, the chairman said that since establishment of HEC, we had achieved many goals while many challenges were ahead to do more for the higher education sector of Pakistan.

He said that all relevant stakeholders had been taken on board to review the previous performance and lacking in HEC policies, adding, stringent measures would be taken to take HEC ad affiliated universities at par with international standards.

“We will set the HEC direction and would formulate polices that would work for our future generations,” he added.

Dr Mukhtar vowed to set the goals for HEC that would be achieved till 2050. He congratulated the HEC officials, the leadership (faculty, staff) and students of all public and private sector universities for playing their due role in achieving the educational goals.

He prayed that with help of Allah we will make all-out efforts to improve the performance of HEC.

It is worth mentioning here that the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan is an independent, autonomous, and constitutionally established institution of primary funding, overseeing, re­gu­la­ting, and accrediting the higher education efforts in Pakistan.