Forest Dept employees offer cash donations for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest Department in supporting the people affected by recent floods.

A handout quoted him saying monetary contribution of the employees of the department is proof that the sympathies of people are with the victims and every possible step is being taken to rehabilitate them.

As part of contributions to the Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund, a cash cheque worth Rs.5.086 million was presented to the chief minister by the Minister for Forest & Environment Ishtiaq Urmar and Secretary Forest & Environment Department Abid Majeed on Tuesday.

The amount has been contributed voluntarily by all the employees of the Forest Department.

Employees from BPS-17 and above have contributed three days salary, BPS-16 employees two days salary whereas BPS-15 and lower have contributed a day salary for the rehabilitation of flood affectees to the Chief Minister’ Flood Relief Fund.

Mahmood Khan said that it is their national and moral duty to help those who have been affected by this natural calamity, adding that all individuals, philanthropists, civil societies and institutions should contribute as per their affordability.

The chief minister said that despite financial constraints, the compensation amount has been increased considerably and all available resources have been mobilised to help the flood-hit people.