Court returns 6 references against Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday returned six references to the NAB against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf after declaring them non-maintainable under fresh amendments to the law.

The references include Reshma, Gulf, Samundri, Ratu Dero and Satyana rental power projects in which Pervaiz Ashraf got relief. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali announced the verdict on the petition challenging these references under the NAB Amendment Act 2022. The court stated that after the amendments to the law, these references didn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court.

It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Ashraf misused his powers in rental power projects being the minister for Water and Power during the PPP government.