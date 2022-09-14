Court returns 6 references against Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday returned six references to the NAB against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf after declaring them non-maintainable under fresh amendments to the law.
The references include Reshma, Gulf, Samundri, Ratu Dero and Satyana rental power projects in which Pervaiz Ashraf got relief. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali announced the verdict on the petition challenging these references under the NAB Amendment Act 2022. The court stated that after the amendments to the law, these references didn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court.
It may be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that Ashraf misused his powers in rental power projects being the minister for Water and Power during the PPP government.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has appreciated the resolve and determination of the employees of the Forest...
PESHAWAR: Chamkani Youth Movement, a representative organisation of the Chamkani tribe of Kurram, on Tuesday staged a...
TAKHTBHAI: Dozens of patients suffering from dengue fever were admitted to the hospital as the mosquito-borne disease...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy...
PESHAWAR: To ensure transparent relief compensation to the flood affectees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has...
PESHAWAR: Actively engaged in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas, the Al-Khidmat Foundation has...
Comments