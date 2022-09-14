Chamkani tribesmen protest poor law & order in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Chamkani Youth Movement, a representative organisation of the Chamkani tribe of Kurram, on Tuesday staged a protest against the deteriorated law and order situation in the tribal district.

Led by the members of the Core Committee, Dr Mohammad Bilal, Izzatullah Chamkani, chairman Tehsil, Kurram, Ihsanullah and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to take practical and effective steps to maintain law and order.

The speakers recalled that the Chamkani tribe members had faced a lot of problems and migrated to safer places during the wave of terrorism in the recent past. They said their area was backward and lacked all basic necessities of life, adding, the restoration of peace was a must for the development of the area and people.

The representatives said they did not want to see the law and order situation once again in their areas at any cost. They said the movement of suspected armed people in their area had created unrest and disappointment among the dwellers.

By staging protest demonstrations, the speakers said they wanted to apprise the rulers to fulfill their responsibilities. They extended cooperation to the government for maintaining law and order and would render sacrifices for it but would stage sit-in and launch protest movements if the government ignored their pleas, they added.