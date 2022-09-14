Mobile app launched for survey of damaged houses

PESHAWAR: To ensure transparent relief compensation to the flood affectees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a mobile application for survey of damaged houses in the flood-affected districts.
In this regard, a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash was held here on Tuesday, said a handout.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, relevant Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Pak Army and NDMA and other concerned officials.
The meeting was apprised that a mobile app for survey of affected houses has been prepared by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board for which master training is being imparted to concerned officials.
It was further informed that the survey of flood affected houses will be started from September 15.
