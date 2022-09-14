Employees seek resolution of problems

PESHAWAR: The Public Health Engineering, Workers Welfare Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the provincial government to resolve their problems and restore BPS-6 vacancies.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, patron-in-chief of the association Pir Gul Ali Shah, provincial president Asad Ali, vice president Zarin and others said that they would launch a protest if the government failed to solve their problems.

The office-bearers said the workers had been facing the problems of service structure, timescale, upgradation and others since long but the government was not taking steps to address the issues, which had created unrest among them.

They asked the government to withdraw the decision regarding the water supply scheme and provide facilities to the employees of Public Health Engineering.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers and members of the Public Health Engineering staged a demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club to press the government to accept their demands.