Rehabilitation of drug addicts: District admin to launch second phase of drive

PESHAWAR: After the successful completion of the pilot project of rehabilitation of drug addicts, the district administration on Tuesday decided to launch the second phase of the drive from September 16.

The decision was taken in a meeting with Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud in the chair.

Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehtishamul Haq, District Officer Social Welfare Noor Muhammad Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Political Gul Rehman Marwat, Rehabilitation

Officer Jawad Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting.

It was decided to shift and treat 600 drug addicts roaming in Peshawar and increase the number of rehabilitation centres from five to six and enhance duration of rehabilitation from three to four months.

Riaz Mehsud said that the services of Agha Khan and Shaukat Khanum Laboratories were hired to carry out the screening and dope tests of drug addicts.

He said that a prominent Psychiatric of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been hired for counseling of drug addicts, adding all the necessary arrangements in the rehabilitation centres had been finalised. He said that besides ensuring standard meal, treatment and accommodations services, the under treatment drug addicts would be given special uniforms.

He directed the officials concerned to launch a crackdown to bring drug addicts to the rehab centre.

Riaz Mehsud said the available resources would be utilised to make the phase-II a success and make drug addicts productive citizens.